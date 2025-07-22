Cuppa time! But which was your favourite spot for a refreshing Sunderland and County Durham brew in the past of present?

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are 15 well known Sunderland Echo photo memories from Louis to Elizabeth’s and Binns to Cafe Basha.

But it is your favourites we want and you can share them by emailing [email protected]

In case you missed it;