13 Sunderland Echo retro photos which have helped to change lives on Wearside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 12:33 BST
The Sunderland Echo’s archive photos have been praised - for helping to change lives in the city.

Old Echo photos are being used in displays in homes to help people reminisce about the past, with the help of literacy experts and college students.

Some of the Sunderland Literacy Aid team with a selection of the photos provided by the Sunderland Echo.placeholder image
Some of the Sunderland Literacy Aid team with a selection of the photos provided by the Sunderland Echo. | other 3rd party

Phase one a ‘huge success’ and phase two is coming soon

The Sunderland Literacy Aid group has been exhibiting old Echo pictures from the 1970s and 1980s, in a scheme called the Reminiscence Project.

Phase one of the Reminiscence Project has now come to an end, with phase two starting in late September. Its success was today hailed as ‘a huge success.”

'Working with a diverse range of people and getting involved in community initiatives has helped both Carly, Ekeoma, and Grace gain clarity on their future career paths': College official.placeholder image
'Working with a diverse range of people and getting involved in community initiatives has helped both Carly, Ekeoma, and Grace gain clarity on their future career paths': College official. | se

‘The conversations that followed were incredibly moving’

Cata Constantine, from Sunderland Literary Aid, told the Echo: “The historic prints you provided brought depth, nostalgia, and real emotional connection to the sessions. Residents lit up when engaging with the materials, and the conversations that followed were incredibly moving.’

Echo photos are being printed onto huge boards so that people with sight problems can also view the images.

And in a further development, students from Sunderland College have been working on the project to help shape their future careers.

Take a look at 13 of the Echo photos we shared with the Reminiscence Project - and the comments from Sunderland College students, officials and Sunderland Literary Aid on the difference they have made.

