13 Sunderland Echo retro photos which have helped to change lives on Wearside
Old Echo photos are being used in displays in homes to help people reminisce about the past, with the help of literacy experts and college students.
Phase one a ‘huge success’ and phase two is coming soon
The Sunderland Literacy Aid group has been exhibiting old Echo pictures from the 1970s and 1980s, in a scheme called the Reminiscence Project.
Phase one of the Reminiscence Project has now come to an end, with phase two starting in late September. Its success was today hailed as ‘a huge success.”
‘The conversations that followed were incredibly moving’
Cata Constantine, from Sunderland Literary Aid, told the Echo: “The historic prints you provided brought depth, nostalgia, and real emotional connection to the sessions. Residents lit up when engaging with the materials, and the conversations that followed were incredibly moving.’
Echo photos are being printed onto huge boards so that people with sight problems can also view the images.
And in a further development, students from Sunderland College have been working on the project to help shape their future careers.
Take a look at 13 of the Echo photos we shared with the Reminiscence Project - and the comments from Sunderland College students, officials and Sunderland Literary Aid on the difference they have made.
