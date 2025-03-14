Timpson's the top shoe shop with a bear and an X-ray machine - and Sunderland people loved it
Timpson’s shoe shop on High Street West was a favourite of many Wearsiders.
We are indebted to Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society for taking a closer look.
Timpson’s was a much-loved shop and it was reflected in the staff levels.
The bear which growled
It had a staff of 20 workers in the early 1950s and that included a manager, deputy manager, sales assistants and shoe repair workers.
The children’s department was on the first floor and it had a bear which growled when you pulled a handle on its back. The youngsters who visited the shop loved it.
Timpson’s also had a foot X-ray machine where customers could look into their feet size and determined whether they were choosing the right size shoes.
On the move to The Bridges
Once The Bridges opened, Timpsons moved there but many Wearsiders still associate the old building in High Street West with the shop.
Our thanks go to Philip for another great story. It is one of many fascinating reads in the latest newsletter which is issued to members of the Antiquarian Society members.
Other memories which we have shared in the past include:
The Sunderland man who swapped Millfield for Madrid, and became a famous bullfighter.
And the story of how Sunderland got its seven hills. Ships would sail into Sunderland to trade in pottery, glass and coal. To make sure they were safe at sea, they would carry ballast.
But when they arrived in port, they would have to dump it before collecting their cargo. That meant that Sunderland was being filled with soil, sand, shale and gravel and it was building up along the river banks.
Visit the treasure trove
You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
Tell us about a moment in Sunderland history that you would like us to revisit, by emailing [email protected]