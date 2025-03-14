It’s best foot forward for this nostalgic feature on one of Wearside’s favourite High Street shops.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timpson’s shoe shop on High Street West was a favourite of many Wearsiders.

We are indebted to Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society for taking a closer look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timpson’s was a much-loved shop and it was reflected in the staff levels.

The staff of Timpson's pictured in a photo in 1953. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

The bear which growled

It had a staff of 20 workers in the early 1950s and that included a manager, deputy manager, sales assistants and shoe repair workers.

Read More Memories of West One, the 1960s Sunderland shop which was all the fashion

The children’s department was on the first floor and it had a bear which growled when you pulled a handle on its back. The youngsters who visited the shop loved it.

Timpson’s also had a foot X-ray machine where customers could look into their feet size and determined whether they were choosing the right size shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the shoe repair department were pictured in this 1958 photo. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

On the move to The Bridges

Once The Bridges opened, Timpsons moved there but many Wearsiders still associate the old building in High Street West with the shop.

A view of the old Timpson Shoes shop | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Our thanks go to Philip for another great story. It is one of many fascinating reads in the latest newsletter which is issued to members of the Antiquarian Society members.

Other memories which we have shared in the past include:

How Sunderland got its seven hills

The Sunderland man who swapped Millfield for Madrid, and became a famous bullfighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has included the story of Timpson’s in its latest newsletter. | other 3rd party

And the story of how Sunderland got its seven hills. Ships would sail into Sunderland to trade in pottery, glass and coal. To make sure they were safe at sea, they would carry ballast.

Visit the treasure trove

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

Tell us about a moment in Sunderland history that you would like us to revisit, by emailing [email protected]