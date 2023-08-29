Nine time capsules buried at locations across Sunderland, carrying messages from the past
You've helped to preserve Wearside history for future generations
Hats off to all these people. They have all played a part in preserving a piece of Wearside.
And they did it by burying time capsules across Sunderland.
Some were celebrating important anniversaries such as Fulwell Infants and East Herrington Primary.
Others were marking big occasions such as expansions in The Bridges or laying the foundations at Nissan.
The Sunderland Echo got it all on camera and you had a part to play in our past.
1 / 3