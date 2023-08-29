News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Nine time capsules buried at locations across Sunderland, carrying messages from the past

You've helped to preserve Wearside history for future generations

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Hats off to all these people. They have all played a part in preserving a piece of Wearside.

And they did it by burying time capsules across Sunderland.

Some were celebrating important anniversaries such as Fulwell Infants and East Herrington Primary.

Others were marking big occasions such as expansions in The Bridges or laying the foundations at Nissan.

The Sunderland Echo got it all on camera and you had a part to play in our past.

You all played a part in history in these scenes.

1. Time travels

Among the things buried at Nissan in 1984 were a Sunderland FC shirt, the No 1 hit parade record, a bottle of whisky and a copy of the Sunderland Echo.

2. A big day at Nissan

Burying a time capsule in the new development area of Barnes Park in 2011. Taking part were all these people, including pupils from Barnes Infants school.

3. Back in time to Barnes Park

Pupils from Hudson Road primary school helped to bury a time capsule to commemorate the £15million Primark expansion at The Bridges 11 years ago.

4. Bridging the gap to 2012

Pupils from Hudson Road primary school helped to bury a time capsule to commemorate the £15million Primark expansion at The Bridges 11 years ago.

