Celebrating the decades-long career of Sunderland Horrible Histories star Terry Deary

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Sep 2024, 05:54 BST

He’s one of Sunderland’s finest and author Terry Deary has a new blockbuster book for people to enjoy.

The Wearside man has been making a difference through books and charity work for decades and here’s a look at some of his finest moments from the Echo archives.

As you get ready to read his latest hit, join us for a look at Terry from 1987 to 2018.

Fundraiser, runner, writer - Terry Deary has done it all and we have the photos to prove it from the Echo archives.

1. Almost 40 years of memories

Fundraiser, runner, writer - Terry Deary has done it all and we have the photos to prove it from the Echo archives.

Terry got our attention in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 37 years ago.

2. Spotlight on 1987

Terry got our attention in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 37 years ago.

Queenie the pony gave a helping hand when Terry launched the new Beamish guide in 2003.

3. Queenie helps out

Queenie the pony gave a helping hand when Terry launched the new Beamish guide in 2003.

A book signing session for Terry in a photo from 20 years ago.

4. Flashback to 2004

A book signing session for Terry in a photo from 20 years ago.

