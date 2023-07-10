News you can trust since 1873
9 top photos for Teddy Bear's Picnic Day - it's a feast of Wearside scenes

The Bear facts: It's Teddy Bear's Picnic Day and we've got retro photos from Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST

Don't go down to the woods today - unless you want a big surprise.

It is Teddy Bear's Picnic Day and that means fantastic photos of children having fun in the past across Wearside and County Durham.

We've got Teddy-tastic Echo archive scenes from Millfield Nursery, Hylton Castle Primary, Thorney Close Sure Start Centre and Mowbray Park.

Today's the day for memories.

A Teddy Bears Picnic and Punch and Judy show in Mowbray Park in 2000 and what a turnout there was.

These children were loving every minute of their picnic at Millfield Nursery in Bell Street 20 years ago.

Bethany and Abbi Lewington had a giant teddy for company in their picnic at Princess Anne Park in Washington 19 years ago.

Molly McBeth and Tom Grant, both 3, were ready for their picnic which was organised by the Thorney Close Sure Start Centre in 2004.

