Nine table tennis memories from Sunderland's past

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:39 BST

We could not resist serving up some Echo archive memories of the sport being played in Sunderland.

World Table Tennis Day is held every April 23 to celebrate the social inclusiveness of the sport.

Here is a set of reminders from the East End in 1980, the Seaburn Centre in 2003 and the Beacon of Light in 2020.

In return, why not serve up an email of your own recollections.

A gallery of retro photos on the table. Tell us if you can serve up memories of your own.

1. A spin on Sunderland's past

Table tennis was one of the sports that youngsters at the East End Playscheme enjoyed in the huts behind the East End Community Centre in August 1980.

2. East End memories

The Seaburn Centre was the setting for the North Eastern Masters competition in September 2003.

3. Masters at work

Students from Sandhill View school took on the Army in a table tennis competition in 2008. Tell us if you remember how they got on.

4. Serving at Sandhill View

