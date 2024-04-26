Nine table tennis memories from Sunderland's past

We could not resist serving up some Echo archive memories of the sport being played in Sunderland.
World Table Tennis Day is held every April 23 to celebrate the social inclusiveness of the sport.
In return, why not serve up an email of your own recollections.
1. A spin on Sunderland's past
A gallery of retro photos on the table. Tell us if you can serve up memories of your own.
2. East End memories
Table tennis was one of the sports that youngsters at the East End Playscheme enjoyed in the huts behind the East End Community Centre in August 1980.
3. Masters at work
The Seaburn Centre was the setting for the North Eastern Masters competition in September 2003.
4. Serving at Sandhill View
Students from Sandhill View school took on the Army in a table tennis competition in 2008.
Tell us if you remember how they got on.
