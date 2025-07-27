Is there a future Lioness in these 13 all-action Sunderland retro shots

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Come on England! The Lionesses face one huge final challenge in their bid to become Euro 2025 champions.

And maybe one of these young Sunderland and Durham stars will line up for their country one day.

Here are 13 reminders of local players in action at Farringdon, Washington, Peterlee, Boldon and Durham.

See if you can spot someone you recognise. And who knows, perhaps we got the next Lucy Bronze or Beth Mead in the picture.

England star was pictured leading a girls football festival at Farringdon Community Academy, in 2015.

1. Beth on the ball at Farringdon

1. Beth on the ball at Farringdon

What a turnout for the Football Association's Girls Football Festival at East Durham College, Peterlee, in 2015.

2. Girl power in 2015

2. Girl power in 2015

Plenty of faces to recognise in this scene from Boldon's under-7s against Darlington Locomotives.

3. Stars of the future

3. Stars of the future

The Sunderland Primary School Girls Football Squad which won the Durham County Cup ten years ago. Tell us if you are in the picture.

4. They won the Cup!

4. They won the Cup!

