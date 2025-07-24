And what a line-up it is of past and present Lionesses who have done their country proud.

Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead are part of the squad in the Euro 2025 final while famous names such as Steph Houghton and Jill Scott have also appeared.

Take a look at 11 players who have represented Sunderland and their country.

In case you missed it;

1 . Lucy Bronze Lucy Bronze in action for Sunderland during the FA Women's Cup Final against Arsenal in 2009. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Beth Mead Beth Mead playing for Sunderland against Everton in 2015. She is another of the former Sunderland stars in the current England squad. | se Photo Sales

3 . Jill Scott Jill Scott is pictured at her former school, Monkwearmouth Academy. She played for Sunderland from 2004 to 2006. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales