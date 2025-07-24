11 Sunderland Women stars who have played for England: It's a stellar line-up

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Let’s hear it for the Sunderland Women who have graced the England team over the years.

And what a line-up it is of past and present Lionesses who have done their country proud.

Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead are part of the squad in the Euro 2025 final while famous names such as Steph Houghton and Jill Scott have also appeared.

Take a look at 11 players who have represented Sunderland and their country.

Lucy Bronze in action for Sunderland during the FA Women's Cup Final against Arsenal in 2009. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

1. Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze in action for Sunderland during the FA Women's Cup Final against Arsenal in 2009. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Beth Mead playing for Sunderland against Everton in 2015. She is another of the former Sunderland stars in the current England squad.

2. Beth Mead

Beth Mead playing for Sunderland against Everton in 2015. She is another of the former Sunderland stars in the current England squad. | se

Jill Scott is pictured at her former school, Monkwearmouth Academy. She played for Sunderland from 2004 to 2006.

3. Jill Scott

Jill Scott is pictured at her former school, Monkwearmouth Academy. She played for Sunderland from 2004 to 2006. | Sunderland Echo

Steph Houghton playing for Sunderland in 2006. The Houghton-born England star played 61 times for Sunderland from 2002-2007 and scored 24 goals.

4. Steph Houghton

Steph Houghton playing for Sunderland in 2006. The Houghton-born England star played 61 times for Sunderland from 2002-2007 and scored 24 goals. | se

