Sunderland’s magnificent play-off triumph at Wembley in May means a welcome return to derby games with Newcastle United.

But we wonder if it will be as dramatic as the Black Cats record performance in the fixture 117 years ago when they defeated the Magpies 9-1.

The derby scoreline which caused a sensation around the country

The result was so remarkable that it caused drama at other football matches which were going on at the same time.

Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, explains why in the society’s latest newsletter.

Bill Hogg who scored a hat trick in Sunderland's 9-1 win against Newcastle in 1908. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

“The meeting at St James’ on December 5, 1908 proved to be one of the most amazing matches of all-time.

‘It simply put the devil into our chaps’

“In the 8th minute Billy Hogg received the ball on the halfway line and weaved his way through the United defence to give Sunderland the lead.

“Just before the interval the home side were given awarded a controversial penalty for handball against Charlie Thomson which Shepherd converted to level the score.

“Sunderland chairman, Fred Taylor, said that it ‘simply put the devil into our chaps. They knew it was an unjust decision and it was plain to see in the dressing-room at half time what their intentions were’.

George Holley also netted three times against Newcastle in the 9-1 win 117 years ago. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

“He said that it was a bad thing for Newcastle that they got the penalty kick. Three minutes after the restart Holley blasted the ball home.

‘The score could have been even higher if Sunderland had not eased down in the last ten minutes’

“Both Hogg and Holley went on to complete their hat-tricks with further goals from Bridgett (2) and Mordue completing a stunning 9-1 victory.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has included the story of Sunderland’s 9-1 win against Newcastle in its latest newsletter. | other 3rd party

“The score could have been even higher if Sunderland had not eased down in the last ten minutes.

“As events were unfolding at Newcastle, spectators watching the ‘A’ team play Seaham Red Star at Roker Park were kept updated on the scoreline.

“Each goal was greeted with great cheering until the crowd thought they might be victims of a practical joke. At one point there were threats to pull the scoreboard down.

‘Bristol City did not have figures high enough’

“ Other League grounds also kept their spectators informed of the remarkable score and Bristol City did not have figures high enough so they had to chalk up the letters to spell out nine.’

Our thanks go to Philip for this excerpt from the July newsletter of the society which is distributed to all members. The story of Sunderland and Newcastle’s rivalry also contains details of other historic matches between the neighbours.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]