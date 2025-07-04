The Women's Rugby World Cup is set to dazzle the North East with its arrival. Discover why this event promises excitement for fans and the community alike.

The Women's Rugby World Cup will kick off at the Stadium of Light next month and we found all these fantastic Wearside and South Tyneside reasons to get excited.

The women’s game is well supported in the area from school level upwards and we have the evidence to prove it.

Have a look at memories which include rugby heroes visiting school as in the area including St Wilfrid’s in South Tyneside and the Sunderland Flames in action.

Plenty of choices in 2011 Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts.

Happy times at Ashbrooke The Sunderland Women's Rugby team lined up for this sunny photoshoot in October 2011.

Match memories Sunderland Flames in black were taking on Southport in this match scene from November 2013.