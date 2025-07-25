Excitement is mounting for the team’s return to the Premier League.
Here’s a look back to 2007 when the Black Cats were getting set for their top flight campaign with a pre-season visit to Dublin.
There are SAFC faces galore to recognise in 13 great photo memories from the archives.
1. Dublin memories
Getting down to some ball work in Dublin 18 years ago. | se
2. Reflections from 2007
Signing autographs for young fans on tour. Remember this from 18 years ago? | se
3. On the ball in Dublin
Tell us if this nostalgic scene from SAFC in Dublin brings back great memories for you. | se
4. Heading back to 2007
A header from Danny Collins in a practice match 18 years ago. Share your own memories of following Sunderland back then. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.