How many Sunderland stars do you recognise from pre-season training in Ireland in 2007?

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

The countdown is on to a new season of highs and lows for Sunderland AFC’s stars.

Excitement is mounting for the team’s return to the Premier League.

Here’s a look back to 2007 when the Black Cats were getting set for their top flight campaign with a pre-season visit to Dublin.

There are SAFC faces galore to recognise in 13 great photo memories from the archives.

Getting down to some ball work in Dublin 18 years ago.

1. Dublin memories

Getting down to some ball work in Dublin 18 years ago. | se

Signing autographs for young fans on tour. Remember this from 18 years ago?

2. Reflections from 2007

Signing autographs for young fans on tour. Remember this from 18 years ago? | se

Tell us if this nostalgic scene from SAFC in Dublin brings back great memories for you.

3. On the ball in Dublin

Tell us if this nostalgic scene from SAFC in Dublin brings back great memories for you. | se

A header from Danny Collins in a practice match 18 years ago. Share your own memories of following Sunderland back then.

4. Heading back to 2007

A header from Danny Collins in a practice match 18 years ago. Share your own memories of following Sunderland back then. | se

