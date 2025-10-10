The story of the pointless Sunderland lighthouse which was a mile inland and never lit up

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

It’s the Sunderland lighthouse which was never lit up - until the very day it was knocked down.

Today, we tell the story of the Wheatsheaf Lighthouse which dominated the Wearside skyline.

It lasted until 1970 when its demolition was planned - but then a fire put it right back in the spotlight.

These photos, plucked from the Sunderland Echo archives, as well as from Sunderland Antiquarian Society and Google Maps, aim to bring that story to life.

A certain William Mills, who first had a grocery shop on the corner of St Mark's Road and Chester Road in the 1870s, came into a lot of money and built premises in Roker Avenue. The lighthouse was added later.

1. The story starts in St Mark's Road

A certain William Mills, who first had a grocery shop on the corner of St Mark's Road and Chester Road in the 1870s, came into a lot of money and built premises in Roker Avenue. The lighthouse was added later.

This is how the Roker Avenue building looked in its early days when the wholesale and retail business Wills traded from it.

2. The early days

This is how the Roker Avenue building looked in its early days when the wholesale and retail business Wills traded from it.

By the time we got to the 1900s, the well known store Walter Willson's was trading from the building, and the lighthouse was a very distinctive feature on the top of it.

3. Into the 1900s

By the time we got to the 1900s, the well known store Walter Willson's was trading from the building, and the lighthouse was a very distinctive feature on the top of it.

The building even survived a Zeppelin raid during World War I in 1916.

4. Under attack

The building even survived a Zeppelin raid during World War I in 1916.

News you can trust since 1873
