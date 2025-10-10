Today, we tell the story of the Wheatsheaf Lighthouse which dominated the Wearside skyline.
It lasted until 1970 when its demolition was planned - but then a fire put it right back in the spotlight.
1. The story starts in St Mark's Road
A certain William Mills, who first had a grocery shop on the corner of St Mark's Road and Chester Road in the 1870s, came into a lot of money and built premises in Roker Avenue. The lighthouse was added later. | Google Maps
2. The early days
This is how the Roker Avenue building looked in its early days when the wholesale and retail business Wills traded from it. | nw
3. Into the 1900s
By the time we got to the 1900s, the well known store Walter Willson's was trading from the building, and the lighthouse was a very distinctive feature on the top of it. | se
4. Under attack
The building even survived a Zeppelin raid during World War I in 1916. | nw