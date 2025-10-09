He was Sunderland through and through - and nothing typified John Kay more than this iconic scene from the 1990s.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the day when the hard-tackling defender broke his leg when the Black Cats were playing Birmingham City.

The man known fondly as ‘the red and white tractor’ had to be stretchered off the Roker Park pitch in October 1993.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he did it in style by pretending to be paddling the stretcher. It’s a scene that lives in SAFC history, especially as it was his last game for the club.

Get in touch if you were there, by emailing [email protected]