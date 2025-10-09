John Kay's legendary 'rowing' scene remembered as we celebrate a famous SAFC moment

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
He was Sunderland through and through - and nothing typified John Kay more than this iconic scene from the 1990s.

It was the day when the hard-tackling defender broke his leg when the Black Cats were playing Birmingham City.

The man known fondly as ‘the red and white tractor’ had to be stretchered off the Roker Park pitch in October 1993.

But he did it in style by pretending to be paddling the stretcher. It’s a scene that lives in SAFC history, especially as it was his last game for the club.

Get in touch if you were there, by emailing [email protected]

