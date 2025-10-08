That’s according to AI who came up with 15 people when I asked ChatGPT to come up with an illustrious list.
Here’s the suggestions. Tell us if you agree by emailing [email protected]
In case you missed it;
1 / 4
Sporting stars, rock legends, heroes who saved lives - they’re all Sunderland people who deserve to have a statue in their honour.
That’s according to AI who came up with 15 people when I asked ChatGPT to come up with an illustrious list.
Here’s the suggestions. Tell us if you agree by emailing [email protected]
In case you missed it;