I asked AI to recommend 15 Sunderland people who deserve a statue - here's the results

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Sporting stars, rock legends, heroes who saved lives - they’re all Sunderland people who deserve to have a statue in their honour.

That’s according to AI who came up with 15 people when I asked ChatGPT to come up with an illustrious list.

Here’s the suggestions. Tell us if you agree by emailing [email protected]

In case you missed it;

21 fantastic photos of Sunderland in 2005: Faces galore to recognise

A galaxy of Sunderland and East Durham photos for World Space Week

Santa's coming! 13 photos of the Father Christmas parade to Binns

Bobby Thompson with fans at the Sunderland Empire in 1981. AI said: "A comedian from Penshaw area, beloved locally for his humour and because he came from “ordinary” Sunderland roots.

1. The Little Waster

Bobby Thompson with fans at the Sunderland Empire in 1981. AI said: "A comedian from Penshaw area, beloved locally for his humour and because he came from “ordinary” Sunderland roots. | se

Photo Sales
Gertrude Bell, who was born in Washington’s Dame Margaret Hall, became the first woman to achieve a first class degree in Modern History from Oxford University. She was an extraordinary woman who made significant contributions including helping to oversee the creation of modern Iraq. AI described her as 'Explorer, diplomat, archaeologist; involved in shaping modern Middle East.'

2. Gertrude Bell

Gertrude Bell, who was born in Washington’s Dame Margaret Hall, became the first woman to achieve a first class degree in Modern History from Oxford University. She was an extraordinary woman who made significant contributions including helping to oversee the creation of modern Iraq. AI described her as 'Explorer, diplomat, archaeologist; involved in shaping modern Middle East.' | se Photo: Library photo

Photo Sales
Emeli Sandé is a 'Sunderland-born singer-songwriter; major modern cultural figure', according to AI.

3. Emeli Sandé

Emeli Sandé is a 'Sunderland-born singer-songwriter; major modern cultural figure', according to AI. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Jordan Henderson during his time with the Black Cats. 'Born in Sunderland; high-profile footballer, England captain' said ChatGPT.

4. Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson during his time with the Black Cats. 'Born in Sunderland; high-profile footballer, England captain' said ChatGPT. | se Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPeopleChatGPTEast Durham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice