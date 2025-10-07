We’ve got rockets, we’ve got astronauts and we have got a great assortment of uniforms to mark the event which has been running since 1999.
1. A mission to Mars
Year 9 students from St Bede's School in Peterlee hosted a visit in 2002 by Dr Saralyn Mark, a senior medical advisor at NASA, who talked about the space agency's mission to Mars. | se Photo: TY
2. Beaming you back to 2004
A project which encouraged children to make space aliens was held at Peterlee Library 21 years ago. | se Photo: se
3. Launch day at Cotsford Juniors
Pupils from Cotsford Juniors were shown how to make a rocket in this view from 2007. | se Photo: AB
4. Out of this world at East Herrington Primary
These East Herrington Primary School pupils were heading to the Kennedy Space Centre 18 years ago. Here are Zoe Laidler, Daniel Wake, Kristofer Gibson, Isaac Burwood, Fletcher Gladden and Emily Ward. | se Photo: AB