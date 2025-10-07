13 out of this world Sunderland and East Durham photos to celebrate World Space Week

By Chris Cordner, Chris Cordner
Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

It’s World Space Week and we are celebrating in true Sunderland and East Durham style.

We’ve got rockets, we’ve got astronauts and we have got a great assortment of uniforms to mark the event which has been running since 1999.

There are 13 photo memories to enjoy from 2002 to 2023. Celebrate World Space Week with a touch of Sunderland Echo style.

Year 9 students from St Bede's School in Peterlee hosted a visit in 2002 by Dr Saralyn Mark, a senior medical advisor at NASA, who talked about the space agency's mission to Mars.

1. A mission to Mars

Year 9 students from St Bede's School in Peterlee hosted a visit in 2002 by Dr Saralyn Mark, a senior medical advisor at NASA, who talked about the space agency's mission to Mars. | se Photo: TY

Photo Sales
A project which encouraged children to make space aliens was held at Peterlee Library 21 years ago.

2. Beaming you back to 2004

A project which encouraged children to make space aliens was held at Peterlee Library 21 years ago. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Pupils from Cotsford Juniors were shown how to make a rocket in this view from 2007.

3. Launch day at Cotsford Juniors

Pupils from Cotsford Juniors were shown how to make a rocket in this view from 2007. | se Photo: AB

Photo Sales
These East Herrington Primary School pupils were heading to the Kennedy Space Centre 18 years ago. Here are Zoe Laidler, Daniel Wake, Kristofer Gibson, Isaac Burwood, Fletcher Gladden and Emily Ward.

4. Out of this world at East Herrington Primary

These East Herrington Primary School pupils were heading to the Kennedy Space Centre 18 years ago. Here are Zoe Laidler, Daniel Wake, Kristofer Gibson, Isaac Burwood, Fletcher Gladden and Emily Ward. | se Photo: AB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandEast DurhamPhoto memoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice