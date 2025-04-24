Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These photos speak a thousand words - of joy and sheer relief in Sunderland on VE Day.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 8, 1945, these were the incredible scenes in Brady Street and Featherstone Street.

An 80 year old photo showing Brady Street residents having a VE Day party. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Years of air raids, rationing and hardship

The people of Wearside had come through more than five years of air raids, rationing, hardship, and grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their homes had been destroyed yet somehow, townsfolk somehow put together street parties to celebrate peace in Europe.

Read More Amazing scenes of Sunderland celebrating VE Day in 1945

These incredibly rare pictures have been kindly shared with us by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

‘Makeshift bunting hangs from washing lines’

Union flags, home-made party hats and sheer relief on the faces of these Wearsiders as peace finally returned. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Look at the people of Brady Street sitting at tables laden with food and drink, while makeshift bunting hangs from washing lines above them.

There were similar scenes in Featherstone Street where children ate sandwiches and drank from mugs as mums walked round the tables with tea pots offering refills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fantastic scene from Featherstone Street. Tea and sandwiches for all. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

The two photos are just a small selection of the 80-year-old photos which the Antiquarian Society has shared with us.

Share your family’s VE Day memories

And as we count down to the 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day next month, we want your family’s memories of this momentous occasion.

Did one of your relatives often speak of the street parties, the celebrations and the joy which spread across Sunderland at the end of the war in Europe?

Or perhaps a member of your family was a hero who served in one of the great battles of the Second World War.

Get in touch and share those precious memories by emailing [email protected]