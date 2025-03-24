It has seen everything from air raids in the Second World War to FA Cup homecoming parades. And let’s not forget the dozens of people we got in the picture while our Sunderland Echo photographers captured it all.
Here are 13 memories from the street. See how many you remember.
1. Wartime at the Children's Hospital
Nurses clearing up at the Children's Hospital in Durham Road after an air raid. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Back to 1949
Houses in the Durham Road area in the late 1940s. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Back in time with Shack
Sunderland legend Len Shackleton who had shops in Bridge Street and New Durham Road and specialised in hairdressing as well as wines and spirits. | se Photo: ugc
4. All aboard in 1952
There was nothing like a day out during the summer break, whether you travelled by bus, car or tram! In this great archive photo, we watch Tram 68 going up Mile Bank, Durham Road, in 1952. Photo: Sunderland Echo
