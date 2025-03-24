I reckon Durham Road has changed a bit over the years. See if you agree

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:29 BST

Seventy years of history get our attention in this look back at Durham Road.

It has seen everything from air raids in the Second World War to FA Cup homecoming parades. And let’s not forget the dozens of people we got in the picture while our Sunderland Echo photographers captured it all.

Here are 13 memories from the street. See how many you remember.

Nurses clearing up at the Children's Hospital in Durham Road after an air raid.

1. Wartime at the Children's Hospital

Nurses clearing up at the Children's Hospital in Durham Road after an air raid. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Houses in the Durham Road area in the late 1940s.

2. Back to 1949

Houses in the Durham Road area in the late 1940s. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland legend Len Shackleton who had shops in Bridge Street and New Durham Road and specialised in hairdressing as well as wines and spirits.

3. Back in time with Shack

Sunderland legend Len Shackleton who had shops in Bridge Street and New Durham Road and specialised in hairdressing as well as wines and spirits. | se Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
There was nothing like a day out during the summer break, whether you travelled by bus, car or tram! In this great archive photo, we watch Tram 68 going up Mile Bank, Durham Road, in 1952.

4. All aboard in 1952

There was nothing like a day out during the summer break, whether you travelled by bus, car or tram! In this great archive photo, we watch Tram 68 going up Mile Bank, Durham Road, in 1952. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland EchoMemoriesPeopleFA Cup
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice