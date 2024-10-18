There are faces galore to recognise and if you do spot someone you know, get in touch. But only after having a good browse through this great gallery.
1 / 4
Can you believe it. Ten years have passed since this great occasion in Sunderland.
There are faces galore to recognise and if you do spot someone you know, get in touch. But only after having a good browse through this great gallery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.