Seven memorable Sunderland teachers as we celebrate World Teachers Day

World Teachers Day is celebrated on October 5 and we are determined not to miss the opportunity to praise Wearside’s best.

We have Echo archive scenes from 1980 to 2014 and they show people who sailed across the world, won chess tournaments, created musicals and even won a World Cup.

Ten out of ten if you remember them.

Just class Sunderland teachers who made the news for their amazing achievements.

King of the chess board in 1980 Red House teacher, Paul Bielby beat a former British champion to win the mid-Northumberland Chess Congress tournament for the second time in three years.

Chris was a hit in 1981 Chris Shinn composed a musical called "In the Beginning Blues" in 1981. It was premiered by 60 youngsters at New Silksworth Junior School where she taught.

A special mission Sunderland teacher Pam Clasper who took up a teaching post in the Falklands, in 1982.