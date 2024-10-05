Seven memorable Sunderland teachers as we celebrate World Teachers Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Oct 2024, 05:23 GMT

Take a moment to celebrate Sunderland teachers and their magnificent achievements.

World Teachers Day is celebrated on October 5 and we are determined not to miss the opportunity to praise Wearside’s best.

We have Echo archive scenes from 1980 to 2014 and they show people who sailed across the world, won chess tournaments, created musicals and even won a World Cup.

Ten out of ten if you remember them.

Sunderland teachers who made the news for their amazing achievements.

1. Just class

Sunderland teachers who made the news for their amazing achievements. | se

Red House teacher, Paul Bielby beat a former British champion to win the mid-Northumberland Chess Congress tournament for the second time in three years.

2. King of the chess board in 1980

Red House teacher, Paul Bielby beat a former British champion to win the mid-Northumberland Chess Congress tournament for the second time in three years. | se

Chris Shinn composed a musical called "In the Beginning Blues" in 1981. It was premiered by 60 youngsters at New Silksworth Junior School where she taught.

3. Chris was a hit in 1981

Chris Shinn composed a musical called "In the Beginning Blues" in 1981. It was premiered by 60 youngsters at New Silksworth Junior School where she taught. | se

Sunderland teacher Pam Clasper who took up a teaching post in the Falklands, in 1982.

4. A special mission

Sunderland teacher Pam Clasper who took up a teaching post in the Falklands, in 1982. | se

