The Sunderland star who spurned an England cap in favour of family
And it was because Arthur Wright, who later became a West Boldon landlord, put his own family before representing his country.
His family came first
Arthur went from being a Roker Park favourite to pulling pints at The Travelling Man in the 1980s.
He spent 15 years behind the bar before he called it a day in 1984.
Before then, his association with Sunderland football club spanned 35 years, firstly as a schoolboy player, then as a first team midfielder, before becoming a team coach in 1954.
Capped as a schoolboy
He was capped on four occasions as a member of the England schoolboy team but he spurned his one chance to play as a full-time international for the national team.
England manager Walter Winterbottom asked him to wear the Three Lions on his chest in 1951 but it coincided with a time when Arthur’s daughter was very ill and hedecided to stay at home to be at her bedside.
Although he never got the chance to represent his country again, it led to him receiving floods of fan mail from all over the country.
‘Something I don’t regret under the circumstances’
People loved the fact that he had put his family first and, in an interview with the Shields Gazette, he said in 1984: “I decided to stay at home and help my wife look after the children, and not getting an England cap is something I don’t regret under the circumstances.”
He had plenty to be proud of during his footballing days, not least that he remained in the old First Division throughout his time at Sunderland.
Mr Wright and his wife Nan were pictured with the silver salver presented to them by regulars at The Travelling Man.
