Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England’s coaching staff were in attendance as Jobe and Chris Rigg started against Burnley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the game between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor in the Championship on Friday night, it was revealed that members of England manager Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff were in attendance.

They were likely to be impressed by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after the England youth star saved not one but two spot kicks from Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in the second half as the teams drew 0-0 in a dramatic encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midway through the game, Sky Sports revealed during their commentary that members of the England coaching team were taking in the game. Both Chris Rigg, 17, and Jobe Bellingham, 19, have played extensively for the Three Lions’ youth sides in recent years.

Indeed, goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, 24, has also reportedly been watched by staff members from the national team previously, with decision-makers keeping tabs on the goalkeeper. Tuchel was confirmed as the new England manager last October. However, the former Chelsea manager only began work on January 1,