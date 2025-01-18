Thomas Tuchel’s England coaching staff watch Sunderland vs Burnley as Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham play
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
During the game between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor in the Championship on Friday night, it was revealed that members of England manager Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff were in attendance.
They were likely to be impressed by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after the England youth star saved not one but two spot kicks from Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in the second half as the teams drew 0-0 in a dramatic encounter.
Midway through the game, Sky Sports revealed during their commentary that members of the England coaching team were taking in the game. Both Chris Rigg, 17, and Jobe Bellingham, 19, have played extensively for the Three Lions’ youth sides in recent years.
Indeed, goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, 24, has also reportedly been watched by staff members from the national team previously, with decision-makers keeping tabs on the goalkeeper. Tuchel was confirmed as the new England manager last October. However, the former Chelsea manager only began work on January 1,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.