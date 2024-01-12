The Smugglers led the way for the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland pub achieved a first when it led the way in the ban on smoking.

It was back in 1993 when the Smugglers, on Roker seafront, became smoke free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action was taken 14 years before the smoking ban in enclosed spaces officially came in for the UK.

A new look after a revamp

The Smugglers, which used to be called Nelsons, officially re-opened after a revamp in 1993.

Landlady Denise Craig of the Smugglers pub on Roker seafront.

The new owners decided to ban cigarettes to attract families with children who could enjoy a meal without smoke blowing in their direction.

They also wanted to keep staff and customers from passive smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also wanted day-trippers, local windsurfers and other sports fanatics to pop in for a drink and still enjoy fresh air.

The pub when it was known as Nelson's in 1986.

First in the region to do it

The plan was introduced by the owners Stephen Pryce Jones and Donna Swinburn. Licensee Denise Craig, Donna’s mum, said at the time: “As far as I know we will be the first pub in the region to go totally smoke-free."

Denise Craig of the Smugglers pub with the 'no smoking' sign.

The move was welcomed by the pressure group Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), who compiled a guide book to non-smoking restaurants, hotels and pubs.

A new look for the Roker pub

It said it was not aware of another smoke-free pub in the North East at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even some of the smoking regulars at the pub were happy with the decision.

The pub was all set for its official opening after having a Ł50,000 revamp in 1993.