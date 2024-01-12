The Smugglers in 1993, the year the Sunderland pub achieved a 'first'
The Smugglers led the way for the North East
A Sunderland pub achieved a first when it led the way in the ban on smoking.
The action was taken 14 years before the smoking ban in enclosed spaces officially came in for the UK.
A new look after a revamp
The Smugglers, which used to be called Nelsons, officially re-opened after a revamp in 1993.
The new owners decided to ban cigarettes to attract families with children who could enjoy a meal without smoke blowing in their direction.
They also wanted to keep staff and customers from passive smoking.
They also wanted day-trippers, local windsurfers and other sports fanatics to pop in for a drink and still enjoy fresh air.
First in the region to do it
The plan was introduced by the owners Stephen Pryce Jones and Donna Swinburn. Licensee Denise Craig, Donna’s mum, said at the time: “As far as I know we will be the first pub in the region to go totally smoke-free."
The move was welcomed by the pressure group Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), who compiled a guide book to non-smoking restaurants, hotels and pubs.
A new look for the Roker pub
It said it was not aware of another smoke-free pub in the North East at the time.
Even some of the smoking regulars at the pub were happy with the decision.
The pub was all set for its official opening after having a Ł50,000 revamp in 1993.
