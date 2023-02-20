News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch Sunderland become a surfer's paradise as high tide sends waves crashing over prom

High spring tides sent waves crashing over the promenade at Seaburn and Roker.

By Kevin Clark
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:28pm

The high water level combined with strong winds to drive the breakers in a stunning sight.

Visitors to the seafront stopped to catch the impressive sight on video as water smashed against the wall and swamped the prom at the Cat and Dog Steps yesterday afternoon, Sunday, February 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Sunderland’s surfers were out in force, making the most of the heavy swell at Seaburn beach and alongside Roker Pier.

Surfers were out in force
SunderlandSeaburn