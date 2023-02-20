Watch Sunderland become a surfer's paradise as high tide sends waves crashing over prom
High spring tides sent waves crashing over the promenade at Seaburn and Roker.
The high water level combined with strong winds to drive the breakers in a stunning sight.
Visitors to the seafront stopped to catch the impressive sight on video as water smashed against the wall and swamped the prom at the Cat and Dog Steps yesterday afternoon, Sunday, February 19.
And Sunderland’s surfers were out in force, making the most of the heavy swell at Seaburn beach and alongside Roker Pier.