Rev up for a retro look at some of the great scooter scenes we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.
We have 11 wonderful reminders of the times when riders and sellers featured in our headlines.
There’s parking attendants on scooters in 2003, an electric scooter on sale in Southwick in 2009 and Mods at Bar Pure in 2004.
Have a look. Tell us if you recognise anyone.
1. Scooting back in time
Take your seats for 11 scooter scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.
2. In the picture 21 years ago
Lambton Scooter Centre got our attention in July 2003.
3. Saddling up in 2003
Sunderland City's parking attendants were given scooters to help them get around.
Here they are in August 2003.
4. Meeting at Bar Pure
Sunderland's Mods held a meeting at Bar Pure in Park Lane in November 2004.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.