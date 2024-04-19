Get your glad rags on - we are going dancing in Sunderland in 2004.
We dug out these photos from a night out at Diva and what a glittering array they are from the Echo archives.
Have a look. You might just spot someone you know.
1 / 3
Get your glad rags on - we are going dancing in Sunderland in 2004.
We dug out these photos from a night out at Diva and what a glittering array they are from the Echo archives.
Have a look. You might just spot someone you know.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.