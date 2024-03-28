Nine pictures charting Steph Houghton's career, from young player to international star

What a career for the former Hetton School pupil

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:50 GMT

She's the former Hetton School pupil who went on to become an England football star.

Steph Houghton has announced that she will retire from the sport at the end of the season, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

But what a career she has had and it included some great years with Sunderland Ladies, as well as captaining England, playing at the Olympics, winning a Best of Wearside Award and an MBE.

Here's 9 times we got her on camera - all from the Echo archives as we say 'well done Steph for a remarkable career'.

Former Sunderland Ladies player Steph Houghton who has announced her intention to retire at the end of the season.

1. One of our own

Former Sunderland Ladies player Steph Houghton who has announced her intention to retire at the end of the season.

A wonderful 2005 memory when Steph and Jill Scott were picked for the England squad. Here they are with Sunderland Ladies manager Mick Mulhern.

2. A great honour

A wonderful 2005 memory when Steph and Jill Scott were picked for the England squad. Here they are with Sunderland Ladies manager Mick Mulhern.

Steph pictured in action for Sunderland against Everton in an Echo archive photo from November 2006.

3. Captain fantastic

Steph pictured in action for Sunderland against Everton in an Echo archive photo from November 2006.

Steph shows her football talents in an Echo archive photo from 2007.

4. On the ball

Steph shows her football talents in an Echo archive photo from 2007.

