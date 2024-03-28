She's the former Hetton School pupil who went on to become an England football star.
Steph Houghton has announced that she will retire from the sport at the end of the season, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
But what a career she has had and it included some great years with Sunderland Ladies, as well as captaining England, playing at the Olympics, winning a Best of Wearside Award and an MBE.
Here's 9 times we got her on camera - all from the Echo archives as we say 'well done Steph for a remarkable career'.
