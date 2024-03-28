She's the former Hetton School pupil who went on to become an England football star.

But what a career she has had and it included some great years with Sunderland Ladies, as well as captaining England, playing at the Olympics, winning a Best of Wearside Award and an MBE.

Here's 9 times we got her on camera - all from the Echo archives as we say 'well done Steph for a remarkable career'.

1 . One of our own Former Sunderland Ladies player Steph Houghton who has announced her intention to retire at the end of the season.

2 . A great honour A wonderful 2005 memory when Steph and Jill Scott were picked for the England squad. Here they are with Sunderland Ladies manager Mick Mulhern.

3 . Captain fantastic Steph pictured in action for Sunderland against Everton in an Echo archive photo from November 2006.