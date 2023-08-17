Sunderland's girl footballers inspired by Lionesses' success in World Cup

The Lionesses face Spain in Sunday’s final in Sydney at 11am UK time. The tournament has provided even more encouragement for the girls of St Benet’s RC Primary School on Fulwell Road, whose successful side won a clutch of trophies last season.

Captain of that side was right midfielder Georgie Rodda, 11, who will soon be trying to make the team at St Anthony’s when she starts there in September. She is also vice-captain of Boldon Allstars under-12s.

Georgie has been thrilled by England’s achievements in the tournament so far. She watched the 3-1 semi-final victory against Australia with her equally excited friends in Stack, Seaburn.

St Benet's all-conquering girls, with Georgie Rodda front right holding a trophy, are delighted to see England in the World Cup final. Sunderland Echo picture.

Her favourite footballer is male – Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez. But she was also delighted to recently meet former England and Sunderland Legend Jill Scott, who is another big inspiration.

Georgie is predicting another historic 3-1 win for England in the final.

She said: “I was very nervous watching the semis because I really wanted them to get through to the finals. It was intense.

“I loved it when they scored because we would get up on the tables and it was really good – having your mates there and having a laugh. It was great on the big screen.

Chloe Kelly, left, with Hannah Hampton of England celebrating after the team's semi-final victory. Getty Images.

“It means a lot because girls are making a big breakthrough in football and they didn’t used to. It’s good to think that I can be a good footballer one day and be like them.

“I met Jill Scott not long ago, who used to play for Boldon like me. I’m really enjoying my football.”

St Benet’s teacher and football coach Tom Rose said: “It’s absolutely great. I think what we saw was inspiring. At school when England won the Euros in 2022 loads more girls started coming to training.

“It’s not only what they do on the field, it’s the camaraderie and the team as a unit and not just individuals. They’re a huge inspiration for the girls and real role models.