England have sealed themselves a place in the World Cup semi-finals – and fans in Sunderland were full of emotion as they watched the game from Wearside.
STACK Seaburn was one of the places showing the match against Colombia on a big screen, and fans were gathered together for the nail-biting quarter-final which saw them come from behind against the tricky South American side.
The women will now face co-hosts Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday, August 16, which kicks off at 11am British time.
1. Fans enjoying the match at STACK:Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.
