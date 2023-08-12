News you can trust since 1873
14 pictures of fans at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland enjoying the match as England defeat Colombia in the World Cup quarter-final

England have sealed themselves a place in the World Cup semi-finals – and fans in Sunderland were full of emotion as they watched the game from Wearside.
By Ross Robertson
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST

STACK Seaburn was one of the places showing the match against Colombia on a big screen, and fans were gathered together for the nail-biting quarter-final which saw them come from behind against the tricky South American side.

The women will now face co-hosts Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday, August 16, which kicks off at 11am British time.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

1. Fans enjoying the match at STACK:Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

2. Fans enjoying the match at STACK:Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

3. Fans enjoying the match at STACK:Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

4. Fans enjoying the match at STACK:Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Fans enjoying the match at STACK Seaburn as England defeat Colombia 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture by North News and Pictures.

