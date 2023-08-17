"We're delighted."

St Aidan's and St Anthony's head of sixth form Sam Ward has welcomed the schools' performance as A-level results are released today.

Thousands of pupils - and parents - across the country have been learning the outcome of two years of study.

Kate Graham and Jess Robinson

"Almost half of our pupils have achieved A* to B," said Sam.

"We are delighted with that, especially since these are the first exams they have actually sat - it was teacher-assessed grading during lock-down fore their GCSEs, so this is their first experience of doing actual exams.

"The staff are delighted and we celebrate with the students."

Not everyone was celebrating, however, with some teary eyes for those whose results had not been as hoped.

Sam was quick to offer a word of comfort: "We will continue to support everyone," she said.

"It is really important to remain positive - there will be opportunities coming up in the future."

Head of Sixth Form Sam Ward

Kate Graham was over the moon after securing an A* in English Literature and As in Spanish and French: "I'm really excited - I did not think I would get that," she said.

She is off to the University of York to study French and Spanish but doesn't have plans beyond that: "I'm not sure yet," she admitted.

Jess Robinson studied maths, further maths and psychology and did an extended project, picking up three A*s and an A respectively.

"It is a lot higher than I was expecting - I'm feeling really, really good," she said.

Jess is heading for the University of Manchester to study maths, but like Kate, isn't sure what will happen after that.

Kenneth Juan was mightily relieved after opening his envelope. Kenneth had convinced himself he had blown it in his chemistry, physics, further maths and maths exams - but picked up an A*, A and two B's.

The results were in line with predictions through the year but he confessed: "After the exams I really was not expecting to get these grades.

Kennth Juan

"I'm really, really happy," said Kenneth, who plans to study maths at Durham.

He is also unsure what career he ultimately wants to pursue: "I'm hoping I can figure out that path once I'm at university," he said.

Hrishita Mahmamuni

One person who does know what she wants to do is Hrishita Mahmamuni.

Her A* and two As in biology, chemistry and maths was enough to secure a place to study medicine at Leeds.