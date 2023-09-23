It was the Lionesses' first match since the World Cup

England fans got Sunderland buzzing to welcome the Lionesses as the team took on Scotland at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland player Lucy Bronze scored the opener in a match with ended 2-1, winning England the first match in their first Women's Nations League match.

To help build the excitement, Sunderland City Council hosted a fan zone ahead of the match, with live music, DJ sets, interviews with SAFC legends, street food, a bar and children's games and other entertainment.

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's incredibly exciting for Sunderland to be hosting the Lionesses' first match in the UK since their gripping World Cup final. "

He added: "Our city has particularly strong connections to the Lionesses, with past and present players including Lucy Bronze and Jordan Knobbs, Steph Houghton and Jill Scott all having spent some of their early playing careers here."

SAFC’s chief operating officer, Steve Davison, said: "We are incredibly proud to be hosting the Lionesses’ North East return and what is also their official homecoming after an incredible performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

"Sunderland shares a special relationship with the Lionesses and we are excited to strengthen that connection."

