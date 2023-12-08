'It will be amazing' - Fans Museum founder's view on charity walk
'Get involved whether you like football or not': That's the message from the founder of Sunderland's Fans Museum who is backing a fantastic cause.
Michael Ganley has called on people to back Ron’s March, a five-mile charity walk from the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, December 13.
It starts at 10am and Michael said: "It will take us back to the finish line at the Fans Museum, where food will be provided for all who are signed up to walk.
"We are encouraging everyone to get involved whether they like football or not.
"It's a walk to support those who are suffering, and those who we have lost, to all that will hear the devastating news in the future.
"We have 100 T-shirts that will be worn on the walk, and it would be an amazing sight to see us all walking around Roker."
Former SAFC skipper and club legend Gary Bennett will be joined by former Black Cats centre forward Mick Harford on the walk to raise both funds and awareness of prostate cancer.
The night before, Gary, Mick and Ron Hedley will be at the Fans Museum from 5pm till 6.30pm. Gary was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year while fellow North East football legend Mick has also received treatment for the disease.
How you can find out more
The walk is organised and inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Ron Hedley, also battling prostate cancer.
The Fans Museum is hoping to do even more in the future. Michael said a 'number of fundraising nights' are being considered after talks between him and Gary. "We hope to not only raise awareness but funds that can be donated to Prostate Cancer UK."
Walkers will be presented with a Ron's March T-shirt as well as a Bob Willis Fund cap, badges and a prostate cancer booklet.
To find out more about the march, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/support-rons-march-for-prostate-cancer