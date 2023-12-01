Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former SAFC skipper and club legend Gary Bennett will be joined by former Black Cats centre forward Mick Harford on a walk to raise both funds and awareness of prostate cancer.

Gary was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year while fellow North East football legend Mick has also received treatment for the disease.

They will be spearheading Ron’s March, a five-mile charity walk from the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, December 13.

The circular walk will set off at 10am and take in the riverside, marina and the Roker/Seaburn coast before heading back to the ground via the Roker Park area.

The walk is organised and inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Ron Hedley, also battling prostate cancer, whose walks have so far raised more than £50,000, and Gary and Mick were only too keen to take part.

The walk is being supported by Sunderland AFC and is partnered by both Prostate Cancer UK and The Bob Willis Fund. The Sunderland-born former England Test captain, died in 2019 having been diagnosed with prostate cancer three years earlier.

Gary, who turns 62 this week, made more than 350 appearances for Sunderland in an 11-year stint at the club. He said: “This walk is a great idea to raise awareness of prostate cancer and hopefully raise some funds. I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March this year and had the operation In May. The operation went well and, fingers crossed, I’m in recovery.

“It’s been a rollercoaster year as within a few months I’d learned I was to go to Buckingham Palace to receive an OBE and then I discovered I had prostate cancer. But it was caught early and being able to have the surgery meant I did not face chemotherapy or radiotherapy."

Sunderland AFC legend Gary Bennett.

After his experience, Gary wants to raise awareness of the disease and encourage other men to get checked out. He added: “I want to get the message out there. You think, 'it will never happen to me', but I’d had a normal check up and was told I needed to see a urologist. I had not had any signs and felt as fit as a fiddle - but then I got the diagnosis. “So I want to urge men to get checked – It is important and just takes 20 minutes. The earlier you catch it, the better your chances are. People don’t like talking about this and I know men don’t like going to the doctor, but it is so important for men to get checked out. “One in eight men nationwide will get prostate cancer. In the North East, it is more like one in six and for people with my ethnicity, Afro-Caribbean, it is more like one in four.

"We have to change things and help persuade men to get checked.”

Sunderland-born Mick, 64, added: “I want to put something back after the brilliant care I’ve had and help Ron Hedley get the message out there.

MIck Harford.

“I was diagnosed during lockdown, in 2020, and it was a bolt from the blue. I’d had a scare the year before when my PSA blood test readings were quite high, but it seemed all was clear – only for it to come back and lead to my diagnosis.

"It was not only cancer in the prostate but also in my groin and ribs. Lockdown possibly helped because I was in a good place with great care at the University College Hospital in London’s Euston Road. I got the best treatment I could have wished for. “Three years down the line I am off the medication and my numbers are good. I have a major checkup with a final scan and blood tests on December 20, so I am hoping for good news. “The march from the Stadium of Light is all about raising awareness – to let men know, that they should talk about it, get checked if they are peeing more in the night, that sort of thing. "I’m marching to get that message out there. The support I’ve had from people in Luton and in the North East, as a Sunderland lad, has been brilliant. “I’m a Sunderland fan and the region means a lot to me. When I signed for Sunderland back in the day, I was thrilled and delighted to play for my home-town club. Gary was at the club when I signed and he is a great ambassador, a legend. I’m delighted to be walking with him.”

Any would be walkers are being asked to donate £20 via Ron's Crowdfunder page.

To raise further funds, Gary and Mick are taking part in a talk-in at the Fans Museum at 5pm on Tuesday December 12. A minimum of £5 donation can be paid at the door.

Ron Hedley

Ron, who will also be at the event, said: "More than anything, you’re getting awareness out there. You need to get the message through to men to be tested.