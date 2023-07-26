The countdown is on to another football season.

Here we go again with Sunderland kicking off against Ipswich Town on August 6.

But will it be a thriller like the time they battled out a 3-3 draw with Ally McCoist on the bench?

Can we secure a win like we did against Spurs in 2007, Bolton in 2009 or Charlton in 2018.

Have a look at our Echo archive photo collection and see if you favourite opening day is in the list.

Another day like these would do just nicely.

Sunderland started the 1980-81 season with a 3-1 win over Everton. John Hawley and Stan Cummins got their names on the scoresheet.

Sunderland faced Ipswich in 1981 with a certain Ally McCoist on the bench. But after taking a 3-1 lead, the Black Cats were pegged back to a draw by a team which were the UEFA Cup holders.

Eric Gates and Warren Hawke were on target away at Swindon in 1989. The season ended against the same opponents in the play-off finals - and Sunderland won promotion despite losing the finals.

