Every one of these retro images comes from Sunderland and County Durham as it looked 40 years ago this month.

We’ve got the Sunderland team lining up for a pre-season photo with the likes of Ally McCoist, Nick Pickering and Gary Rowell in the picture.

We have carnival scenes, snooker in the Downhill Workingmen’s Club and the opening of the new Hintons store at Fulwell.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look through our photo collection and re-live the memories.

1. A classy line-up There's only one Gary Rowell but there's Colin West, Stan Cummins, Barry Venison and plenty more stars to recognise in this image.

2. Retro at Roker A splashing time at Roker beach in 1982.

3. Daniel takes the honours Daniel Steven Anderson won the Wearside's bonniest baby at the Sunderland Carnival in 1982 and here he is pictured with mum, Glynis.

4. Over at the club Downhill Working Mens Club 40 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?