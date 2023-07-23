Former Sunderland duo Charlie Methven and Jim Rodlwell have been handed roles at Charlton Athletic following the Addicks' recent takeover.

Ex-Sunderland co-owner Methven will perform the role of "sports and leisure industry entrepreneur and adviser" with one-time Black Cats CEO Rodwell named "managing director" at the League One club.

Methven is also a part of Global Football Partners (GFP), the group that have purchased Charlton Athletic, and now owns five per cent of the club.

Speaking on behalf of GFP, Charlie Methven said: “We would like to thank Thomas Sandgaard, Peter Storrie and the club staff for their cooperation during the acquisition process.

"As an ownership group, my fellow shareholders and I are excited to begin this new chapter at Charlton whilst being respectful of the scale of the task that faces our management team in restoring the fortunes of this great club.

“Getting to this point has been a long road that has left Charlton’s loyal fans uncertain about the future direction of their club. We intend to bring that uncertainty to an end through actions rather than words or grand promises.

"However, we do want to place on record at this point that GFP’s ambition is to build a football club noted for its professionalism, integrity and intense focus on success. To that end, we are appointing and empowering a Senior Management Team (SMT) that we believe has the relevant experiences and energy to drive the club forward.”