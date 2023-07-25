4 . Dennis Cirkin

After an ankle injury kept him out of the play-off matches against Luton last season, Cirkin may be ready for Sunderland’s Championship opener against Ipswich. The 21-year-old did travel with the squad to the US but didn’t feature in any of the friendlies, as he is managed back slowly. Cirkin was involved in Sunderland’s training sessions, though, and should receive some game time before the season starts. Photo: Frank Reid