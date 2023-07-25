The latest Sunderland injury news following the Black Cats pre-season US tour.
Sunderland are just over a week away from their first Championship fixture of the 2023/24 season - yet the Black Cats are still dealing with a few injury issues.
Head coach Tony Mowbray has been able to welcome some first team players back into his squad over the summer, after several were sidelined at the end of the last campaign.
Some players also missed Sunderland’s pre-season US tour as they continue to recover from injury setbacks.
Here are the players who have been sidelined in recent weeks and their situations ahead of The Black Cats’ season opener against Ipswich on Sunday, August 6:
1. Corry Evans
Sunderland's captain is set to miss the start of the season as he continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in January. Mowbray has previously said the 32-year-old could return around the festive period, yet Evans has been making positive progress over the summer.
2. Ross Stewart
Stewart is also set to miss the start of the campaign as he recovers from a major achilles injury he sustained in January. The striker, 27, has been out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light doing light work, yet the Black Cats will have to start the season without him.
3. Elliot Embleton
Embleton suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage in December last year but is almost ready to make his return. The 24-year-old didn't travel with Sunderland's squad to the US but may be available for the final week of pre-season.
4. Dennis Cirkin
After an ankle injury kept him out of the play-off matches against Luton last season, Cirkin may be ready for Sunderland's Championship opener against Ipswich. The 21-year-old did travel with the squad to the US but didn't feature in any of the friendlies, as he is managed back slowly. Cirkin was involved in Sunderland's training sessions, though, and should receive some game time before the season starts.