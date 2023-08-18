News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland venues you said you'd love to see return, including Zhivago's and Planet Suite

Vestry, Zhivago's, Planet Suite: You loved them all

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST

We asked: And you came up with these Sunderland venues which were the tops for a night out.

Zhivago's, Vestry, Planet Suite, Genevieve's were just some of the names you loved from the past.

You responded after we shared Natalie Andrews' favourite spots for a cracking evening back in the day.

Your replies were great and here's nine of your own nightclubs and clubs which brought back the best memories.

9 more of your favourite Sunderland nightspots.

1. Your favourites

9 more of your favourite Sunderland nightspots.

Dorothy Clark said The Rink was 'the best nightclub ever'. Others agreed with her including Ted Hanger, Maureen Owens, and June Tye.

2. Inside The Rink.

One of the two large bars at Fusion, as they looked in 1978. Fans of this place included Linda Brown.

3. A focus on Fusion

Planet Suite entertainers and cheer leaders at the new club in Murton Street in 1982. Linda Brown 'always had a great night' there.

4. Pictured in Planet Suite

