We hope these photos from venues including Port of Call and Gatsby will bring back great memories.

They were all submitted to the Sunderland Echo and they show people having a great time in January 2017.

If you spot someone you know, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1 . Faces galore How a night out in Sunderland looked back in 2017. See who you can recognise. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Seen in Sunderland Wrapped up warm for a night out with friends. | other 3rd ;party Photo Sales

3 . Photo memories Lovely smiles from these two on their 2017 night out. Tell us if this photo brings back memories. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

4 . Special memories Join us for another memory of a night out in Sunderland eight years ago. | other 3rd party Photo Sales