We hope these photos from venues including Port of Call and Gatsby will bring back great memories.
They were all submitted to the Sunderland Echo and they show people having a great time in January 2017.
If you spot someone you know, tell us more by emailing [email protected]
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.