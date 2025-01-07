Sunderland Cocktail Week - how to take advantage of discounted drinks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drinkers can enjoy some discounted tipples as part of the first Sunderland Cocktail Week.

The Botanist in Keel Square is among the venues taking part | Sunderland Echo

Running from Friday, January 31st to Sunday, February 9 2025, it’s the first time the city has hosted a Cocktail Week and is a chance to showcase some of the city’s newest bars as well as revisiting some old favourites.

More than 30 bars and restaurants are taking part in the 10-day event which features cocktails for £5 - half the price of many cocktails. Some discounted food will also be on offer, with more details on the dishes announced closer to the time.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to unlock the offer

A cocktail at Space Bar in Waterloo Place | Sunderland Echo

To take advantage of the offer, you need to purchase a wristband from the Sunderland Cocktail website here.

The wristband is valid throughout the 10 days and all you need to do is show it at participating venues to redeem the offer.

Discounted wristbands are priced at £7.95 plus a £1.50 booking, but only a few remain.

The regular price is £9.95 plus a £1.50 booking fee.

Once you’ve purchased a wristband, they can be collected from The Botanist in Keel Square from Friday, January 24 onwards.

Participating venues

The Tram Shelter in Seaburn | Sunderland Echo

808 Bar and Kitchen | Angelo’s Ristorante | Bar Justice | Blacks Corner Tram Shelter | Chester's lounge | Cooper Rose | ENFES Turkish Restaurant | Glitterball | Holiday Inn | Keel Tavern | Mexico 70 | My Delhi | Otto | Poetic License Bar | Port of Call | Prego Bar and Eatery | Sam's | Signatures Italian Restaurant and Bar | Six | Spacebar | Spent Grain | Sunderland Bowl | Tarantinos | The 3 Stories | The Botanist | The Engine Room | The Ivy House | The Manor Bar | The Peacock | These Things Happen | Vesta Tilleys | Ttonic Bar & Kitchen | Wild Fire