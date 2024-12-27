Here’s just some of them.
1. The Botanist
The first big arrival of the year was The Botanist which opened to much fanfare in Keel Square at the end of January and has proved a popular addition to the city. | Sunderland Echo
2. Wild Fire, Deptford
After building up a huge following over lockdown and then in the kitchen at Ship Isis, Wild Fire opened its first stand alone restaurant in Hanover Place in Deptford in February slinging their pizza classics and inventive small plates. | Sunderland Echo
3. Sea Glass Cafe, High Street West.
Sea Glass Cafe opened in High Street West at the start of the year, specialising in dishes for people with food intolerances. | Sunderland Echo
4. Manjaros, High Street West
Another new addition to High Street West was Manjaros which opened in February. Ideal for a pre-cinema meal, it specialises in African and Caribbean flavours and is famed for its chicken dishes. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.