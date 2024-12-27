From the city's first deaf cafe to Si King's pies: 24 cafes, bars and restaurants Sunderland welcomed in 2024

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Dec 2024, 13:23 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 17:57 GMT

From the city’s first deaf cafe to Si King’s PROPA, Sunderland has welcomed a wave of new cafes, bars and restaurants in 2024.

Here’s just some of them.

The first big arrival of the year was The Botanist which opened to much fanfare in Keel Square at the end of January and has proved a popular addition to the city.

1. The Botanist

After building up a huge following over lockdown and then in the kitchen at Ship Isis, Wild Fire opened its first stand alone restaurant in Hanover Place in Deptford in February slinging their pizza classics and inventive small plates.

2. Wild Fire, Deptford

Sea Glass Cafe opened in High Street West at the start of the year, specialising in dishes for people with food intolerances.

3. Sea Glass Cafe, High Street West.

Another new addition to High Street West was Manjaros which opened in February. Ideal for a pre-cinema meal, it specialises in African and Caribbean flavours and is famed for its chicken dishes.

4. Manjaros, High Street West

