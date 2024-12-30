Party time! I loved this line-up of Sunderland people seeing in the New Year in 2017

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Dec 2024, 09:44 GMT

I just loved this look back at Sunderland people having their time of their lives as New Year approached.

Join us for a whole host of photos showing Wearsiders out on the town at Port of Call and Gatsby.

All of these photos were submitted to the Sunderland Echo in 2017 and I want to know if you recognise the people in them.

If you do, email [email protected]

Plenty of faces in this photo as the year came to an end in 2017.

1. Lads night out

Plenty of faces in this photo as the year came to an end in 2017. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Five pals enjoying a New Year drink at Port of Call. Tell us if you recognise them.

2. A toast to the memories

Five pals enjoying a New Year drink at Port of Call. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
They're all having a great time in this fantastic photo from seven years ago.

3. Pictured at Port of Call

They're all having a great time in this fantastic photo from seven years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Pals together in another photo from Sunderland at New Year seven years ago.

4. Back to 2017

Pals together in another photo from Sunderland at New Year seven years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPeopleNew YearNightclubsNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice