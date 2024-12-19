Party time at Christmas: 11 superbly festive scenes from Gatsby in 2018

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Dec 2024, 15:50 BST

This one’s got the lot! Christmas jumpers, seasonal smiles and a packed picture line-up of people in Gatsby.

The big day was fast approaching in 2018 when these festive photos were taken.

They were all submitted to the Sunderland Echo and what a great reminder they are of a special time of year.

We love the festive wear from these pals as they got into the seasonal spirit in 2018.

1. So festive

We love the festive wear from these pals as they got into the seasonal spirit in 2018. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
One of the cheeriest photos we've seen of Sunderland people having fun in 2018.

2. That's how to celebrate!

One of the cheeriest photos we've seen of Sunderland people having fun in 2018. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Magnificent seven of Sunderland pals having a great time as Christmas approached.

3. Men's night

Magnificent seven of Sunderland pals having a great time as Christmas approached. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Smiles from a Sunderland night at Christmas in 2018.

4. Festive focus on 2018

Smiles from a Sunderland night at Christmas in 2018. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland EchoChristmasNostalgiaNightclubsPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice