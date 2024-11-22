11 festive pictures from Sunderland's Reindeer Dash in 2018

By Chris Cordner

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:44 BST

Let’s have a dash back in time to a reindeer-themed Sunderland event from 2018.

That was the year when the first ever Reindeer Dash was held in The Bridges.

And it is a timely reminder as the event is back for 2024, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

So to get you in the spirit of the occasion, have a look at our selection of 11 photos from that first ever fun event six years ago.

A sleigh full of memories from the 2018 Reindeer Dash in Sunderland.

1. Flashback to the Dash

A sleigh full of memories from the 2018 Reindeer Dash in Sunderland.

A seasonal s-elfie as they wait for the dash to start in 2018.

2. In the picture

A seasonal s-elfie as they wait for the dash to start in 2018.

There was a huge turnout for the first Reindeer Dash in 2018. Tell us if you were in the picture.

3. Dashing back to 2018

There was a huge turnout for the first Reindeer Dash in 2018. Tell us if you were in the picture.

An excellent day out for this family at the 2018 Reindeer Dash.

4. Fun for all the family

An excellent day out for this family at the 2018 Reindeer Dash.

