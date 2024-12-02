11 festive photos from a Christmas night out in Sunderland in 2016: it's a gift-wrapped gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:02 BST

Join us as we explore a delightful collection of Sunderland's top Christmas night out moments from 2016.

We’re rocking around the Christmas tree for a look back at Wearside getting festive at Gatsby, Port of Call and other venues eight years ago.

It was a fine festive display of jumpers, antlers, and headbands.

Re-live it all by browsing through this superb gallery of photos which were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

It's Sunderland getting festive eight years ago. Tell us if you spot someone you know.

1. Unwrapping a gallery of 2016 Christmas photos

It's Sunderland getting festive eight years ago. Tell us if you spot someone you know. | other 3rd party

Seasonal memories from Sunderland in this lovely 2016 photo.

2. Magical memories

Seasonal memories from Sunderland in this lovely 2016 photo. | other 3rd party

It's Christmaaas! These people looked like they were loving every minute of the festive season in Gatsby.

3. Fun and festive

It's Christmaaas! These people looked like they were loving every minute of the festive season in Gatsby. | other 3rd party

Tell us if you are pictured in this great reminder from a Wearside night out.

4. Stylish in Sunderland

Tell us if you are pictured in this great reminder from a Wearside night out. | other 3rd party

