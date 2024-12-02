We’re rocking around the Christmas tree for a look back at Wearside getting festive at Gatsby, Port of Call and other venues eight years ago.

It was a fine festive display of jumpers, antlers, and headbands.

Re-live it all by browsing through this superb gallery of photos which were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

1 . Unwrapping a gallery of 2016 Christmas photos It's Sunderland getting festive eight years ago. Tell us if you spot someone you know. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Magical memories Seasonal memories from Sunderland in this lovely 2016 photo. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . Fun and festive It's Christmaaas! These people looked like they were loving every minute of the festive season in Gatsby. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

4 . Stylish in Sunderland Tell us if you are pictured in this great reminder from a Wearside night out. | other 3rd party Photo Sales