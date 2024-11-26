Can you believe that it was 2016 when all of these pictures were taken at the German beer house.
Let’s revisit the Vine Place favourite and see how many faces you can recognise in these submitted photos.
1 / 4
What a selection of superb flashback photos we’ve got for you - all from the Sunderland venue Bavaria.
Can you believe that it was 2016 when all of these pictures were taken at the German beer house.
Let’s revisit the Vine Place favourite and see how many faces you can recognise in these submitted photos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.