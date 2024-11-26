Bavaria: 11 fantastic photos from the Sunderland venue in 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:14 BST

What a selection of superb flashback photos we’ve got for you - all from the Sunderland venue Bavaria.

Can you believe that it was 2016 when all of these pictures were taken at the German beer house.

Let’s revisit the Vine Place favourite and see how many faces you can recognise in these submitted photos.

11 photos and dozens of faces for you to recognise in this excellent selection of retro scenes.

1. Take a look

11 photos and dozens of faces for you to recognise in this excellent selection of retro scenes. | other 3rd party

All pals together in this great scene from Sunderland's past.

2. Girls night out

All pals together in this great scene from Sunderland's past. | other 3rd party

A drink with pals and we want you to tell us more about these scenes.

3. Cheers from 2016

A drink with pals and we want you to tell us more about these scenes. | other 3rd party

Pals together but we want to know how many you recognise.

4. Time for a photo

Pals together but we want to know how many you recognise. | other 3rd party

