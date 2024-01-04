'Sitting on the concrete rails in the Roker End'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here's a 'where were you' poser question for you as we count down to the FA Cup derby match.

We asked Echo followers for their memories of their first ever Sunderland-Newcastle game and got a great response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some said it was 'canny', others 'horrific' but you all remembered.

Echoes from the derby's past

Lots of you shared your comments on Wearside Echoes - the Sunderland Echo's specialist nostalgia page on Facebook.

You shared your derby memories on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page.

Read More When Sunderland saw drama on and off the pitch during the FA Cup of 1964

Have a look at what they said and then get in touch with your own recollections of your first Wear-Tyne encounter.

Lee Hopkins got his first taste of the derby in the early 1970s 'sitting on the concrete rails in the Roker End'.

A packed Roker End in the 1960s. Plenty of young fans are pictured in the crowd.

The day when a streaker disrupted play

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Dillon remembered her first game because 'a streaker ran on to the pitch'.

Ben Bradshaw was there on the day the sides met in the League Cup in the 1979-1980 season at St James' Park.

The game finished 2-2 and Sunderland won on penalties. Ben recalled: "I was in the old stand paddocks with my Dad. Had to keep quiet."

Action from the 1974 match at Roker Park with Bobby Kerr on the attack.

George Taylor watched the game at Roker Park in 1967. 'I was 11 and Bobby Kerr scored two goals," he said.

Cannonball Fleming scored a brace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matched finished 3-0 to Sunderland with George Mulhall adding the third.

Alan Dunkeld's memory goes back even further to a 2-1 win at St James' Park in February 1955.

Alan 'sat on the straw at the Gallowgate End and watched as 'Cannonball' Charlie Fleming scored both Sunderland's goals.

'Cannonball' Charlie Fleming who scored for Sunderland against Newcastle in 1955.

Brian Hastings was there in January 1966 and said: "We beat them 2-0. George Herd and John O' Hare scored . It was two days after we had lost 5-1 at home to WBA."

Not all derby memories were great

But for others, the experience was less joyful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Mckinney's first experience was a 3-1 loss at St James' Park in 1985.

Others had similar memories of watching Sunderland lose - but a new chapter will be written in derby history this weekend.