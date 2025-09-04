I love these 13 glittering memories from a 2017 night at Port of Call in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Party time! Here are 13 more memories of a great night out that was had by all these people in Sunderland in 2017.

There’s a whole gallery of happy faces, all showing people having the time of their lives in Port of Call.

All of these photos were submitted to the Sunderland Echo and here is your chance to enjoy them.

Tipi memories from Port of Call in a great photo from September 2017.

1. Tipi memories

Tipi memories from Port of Call in a great photo from September 2017. | other 3rd party

Two people having fun and taking time out for a photo at Port of Call eight years ago.

2. Having fun in 2017

Two people having fun and taking time out for a photo at Port of Call eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Tell us if we got you on camera in this great photo from eight years ago.

3. Photo time

Tell us if we got you on camera in this great photo from eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Two more people having a great time on their night out in Sunderland in 2017.

4. Best of pals

Two more people having a great time on their night out in Sunderland in 2017. | other 3rd party

