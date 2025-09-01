Sunderland chosen as venue for powerful picture exhibition - 40 years on from the Miners Strike

By Chris Cordner

Published 1st Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

The legacy of Wearside’s pit past will be shown in a powerful picture exhibition which is about to go on show in Sunderland.

Award-winning artist Narbi Price and acclaimed writer Mark Hudson have combined to create the exhibition called Going Back Brockens: Monuments and Rhetoric After the Miners’ Strike.

It runs from Friday, September 12, to Saturday, January 3 next year at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

Narbi produced 40 paintings for the exhibition as it toured County Durham. They depict former colliery sites as they are today, whether they have been reclaimed, repurposed or forgotten.

The paintings are paired with Mark’s immersive sound installation that revisits interviews from his 1994 book Coming Back Brockens.

A picture called Everybody Took Their Turn which is part of the exhibition coming to Sunderland.

1. Everybody Took Their Turn

A picture called Everybody Took Their Turn which is part of the exhibition coming to Sunderland. | other 3rd party

Another great exhibition piece and it is called But At The End Of The Day, Nobody Went Without.

2. Nobody Went Without

Another great exhibition piece and it is called But At The End Of The Day, Nobody Went Without. | other 3rd party

It Was A Different World is the title of this piece which is also part of the exhibition.

3. A different world

It Was A Different World is the title of this piece which is also part of the exhibition. | other 3rd party

Another of the powerful pictures which examines the changing face of the North East.

4. Powerful pictures

Another of the powerful pictures which examines the changing face of the North East. | other 3rd party

