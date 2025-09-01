Award-winning artist Narbi Price and acclaimed writer Mark Hudson have combined to create the exhibition called Going Back Brockens: Monuments and Rhetoric After the Miners’ Strike.
It runs from Friday, September 12, to Saturday, January 3 next year at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.
Narbi produced 40 paintings for the exhibition as it toured County Durham. They depict former colliery sites as they are today, whether they have been reclaimed, repurposed or forgotten.
The paintings are paired with Mark’s immersive sound installation that revisits interviews from his 1994 book Coming Back Brockens.