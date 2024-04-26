You’re out and about in Sunderland and waiting to meet your friends at your favourite rendezvous point.
But where was yours? Was it the ‘pushy button’ machine in the bus station, or maybe C&A corner?
Have a look at some of the others you mentioned.
1. Memories of pushy buttons
The meeting points where you rendezvous-ed with your pals in Sunderland.
2. See you at C&A
C&A was a popular meeting spot for many Sunderland people including Linda Hall, Marian Ruth Penman, Hilary Lamming, Julie Rate, Colin Stanness and Anita Clark.
3. Be there at Books Corner
Books Corner was another favourite, especially for Pauline Hutchinson, Lynn Hartley in the 'late 70s', and Michelle Lundy.
4. Pushy buttons
You all knew it as the 'pressy lights machine' or the pushy buttons.
It was the light-up map in the old bus station and an ideal meeting point.
Many of you stood there including Edel Moon Holyoak, Lynda Pringle, Debbie Hilton and Lisa Glover.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.