Nine Sunderland spots where you met your friends before the age of the mobile - from the 'pushy buttons' to the Bermuda Triangle

Yours might have been the pushy button machine in the bus station

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:36 BST

Picture the scene.

You’re out and about in Sunderland and waiting to meet your friends at your favourite rendezvous point.

But where was yours? Was it the ‘pushy button’ machine in the bus station, or maybe C&A corner?

For some, it was outside Books Fashions or the triangle between the Beehive, Borough and Painted Wagon.

We know because we asked the members of our Wearside Echoes nostalgia group on Facebook.

Have a look at some of the others you mentioned.

1. Memories of pushy buttons

C&A was a popular meeting spot for many Sunderland people including Linda Hall, Marian Ruth Penman, Hilary Lamming, Julie Rate, Colin Stanness and Anita Clark.

2. See you at C&A

Books Corner was another favourite, especially for Pauline Hutchinson, Lynn Hartley in the 'late 70s', and Michelle Lundy.

3. Be there at Books Corner

You all knew it as the 'pressy lights machine' or the pushy buttons. It was the light-up map in the old bus station and an ideal meeting point. Many of you stood there including Edel Moon Holyoak, Lynda Pringle, Debbie Hilton and Lisa Glover.

4. Pushy buttons

